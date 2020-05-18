Roger Shoaf
CHILLICOTHE — Roger Shoaf, 85, of Chillicothe, died 7:42 p.m. April 3, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born March 25, 1935, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Hugh and Maud Wears Shoaf. On December 31, 1977, he married Jessie Diles Butler Shoaf who survives. Also surviving are children, Teresa (Harry) Allen, of Chillicothe, Sandy Swindler, of Waverly, Kathy (Ron) Kovacs, of New Albany, Steve (Jessica) Shoaf, of Hilliard, Richie (Theresa) Butler and Kim (Duane) Bethel, both of Londonderry; 21 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sisters, Edith Bray, Patty Hardin, Joyce Perkins, Joan Waters and Karen Petrovich. He was predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Roger retired from the Parker Corp. where he had worked as an Engineer. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
