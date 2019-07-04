Ronald A. Lehnert (August 2, 1959) passed away suddenly on June 27, 2019 in Wilmington N.C. while there on a project.

Ronald worked for 42 years in the construction field with most of that time spent as a construction superintendent.

Ronald loved nothing more than spending his free time with his large extended family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his wife Kimberle Lehnert; his son Jacob (Sarah) Lehnert; and his mother Jackie Lehnert; as well as his siblings Linda Varner, Robert Lehnert, Richard Lehnert, Mary Bloomer, Carolyn (Terry) Jackson, Matthew (Jill) Lehnert; his grandchildren Trigger, Blaze and Sloane Lehnert; and step-grandchildren Kyla, Brenden, Braven Armstrong, Adrionna Stover.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father Robert (Poppy) Lehnert; his stepson James Armstrong and brother-in-law Matthew Suiter.

A celebration of Ronald's life will be held on July 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at his home in Delaware. Family and friends are welcome to come and share a favorite memory, a joke or possible dance at that time.