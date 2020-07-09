1/1
Ronald Lee Rister
GALENA — Ronald Lee Rister, 68, of Galena passed away early Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

He was born May 1, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul E. Rister and Alice (Clifford) Rister. Growing up, Ron was raised on the family farm where he learned to be a hard worker helping with the farming and collecting eggs. After graduating high school, Ron proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Ron was owner and operator of R & R Towing in Delaware for many years and then continued his career as a second responder throughout Delaware and Franklin County for several other towing companies, no matter weather or conditions. He enjoyed gathering things including cars, listening to Rock and Roll, camping, and relaxing around the camp fire. He was also an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years, Brenda (Aldridge); sons, Michael (Michelle) Rister of Chillicothe and Scott Rister of Delaware; step-daughter, Brandie (Ronnie) Berlanga of Metamora, OH; step-son, Jason (Beth) Stephens of Delaware; grandchildren, Jeremiah Bendler and Ashton Rister; step-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Bryce Berlanga; sister, Margee (Tom Barrett) Heintzelman of Delaware; brothers, Dan (Anita) Rister of St. Louis, Missouri, Don (Dee) Rister of Radnor, and Mark (Robyn York) Rister of Indian Rock, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by twin sisters at birth and his brother-in-law, Jeff Heintzelman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Services celebrating Ronald's life will follow at 7 p.m.

Contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Rister family.

To share a fond memory of Ron or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
