Ronald Linneaus Russell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAWARE — Ronald Linneaus Russell, 73, of Delaware passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born August 22, 1946 to the late Robert and Ina (Gruber) Russell. He married Renita Williamson, and she survives. Other Survivors include two sons, Tod and Travis Russell, both of Radnor; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two brothers, John (Carolyn) Russell of Radnor and Richard (Debbie) Russell of Ostrander. He was preceded in death by one son, late Troy Russell. Mr. Russell was a graduate of the inaugural 1964 class of Buckeye Valley High School. He was known for being a dairy farmer on his family farm. He loved spending free time watching ESPN. He especially enjoyed NASCAR, Bobby Labonte being his driver; football, cheering on The Buckeyes and The Browns; and baseball, rooting for The Indians and the teams of The Little League World Series. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Radnor Cemetery with Reverend Dan Bill officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Radnor Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Ronnie will be missed by many.
Christine Hamelers
Family
May 8, 2020
my sincere condolences to the Russell family. Truly sorry for your loss.
Jon weiser
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved