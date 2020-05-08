DELAWARE — Ronald Linneaus Russell, 73, of Delaware passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born August 22, 1946 to the late Robert and Ina (Gruber) Russell. He married Renita Williamson, and she survives. Other Survivors include two sons, Tod and Travis Russell, both of Radnor; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two brothers, John (Carolyn) Russell of Radnor and Richard (Debbie) Russell of Ostrander. He was preceded in death by one son, late Troy Russell. Mr. Russell was a graduate of the inaugural 1964 class of Buckeye Valley High School. He was known for being a dairy farmer on his family farm. He loved spending free time watching ESPN. He especially enjoyed NASCAR, Bobby Labonte being his driver; football, cheering on The Buckeyes and The Browns; and baseball, rooting for The Indians and the teams of The Little League World Series. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Radnor Cemetery with Reverend Dan Bill officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020.