RADNOR — Ronald "Bumpy" Rhoades, age 73 of Radnor passed away Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 at Kobacker House, following a brief and unexpected illness.

He was born May 18, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to the late James F. "Dusty" and Annadale (Nixon) Rhoades. A graduate of Buckeye Valley High School Class of 1965, Bumpy spent his entire life in Radnor Township.

In 1975, he started and operated Rhoades Subsurface Farm Drainage, tiling countless fields in Delaware and surrounding Counties and introducing new technology and equipment to advance land improvement.

He was a member of the Land Improvement Contractor's Association and in 1982 served as their Ohio President. He traveled all over the world with the association, sharing advancements in technologies and also benefiting from other country's technologies. He also served on the Delaware County Drainage Committee and was always ready to be helpful whenever needed.

Bumpy was baptized into and a member of the Radnor Baptist Church and was currently attending the Richwood Church of Christ. Known for his ornery sense of humor and charm, he loved to visit with anyone and everyone having never met a stranger. He would be the first to tell you that he was blessed beyond belief and had a wonderful life.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Ann "Maggie" (Rodman) Rhoades; brother, Wendell (Janet) Rhoades of Radnor; sister-in-law, Suzann (Max) Hoffman of Marion; nieces, Tammi (Thad) Elwood, Wendy (Jason) Snyder, and nephew Ryan (Amanda) Rhoades.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James "Rocky" Rhoades and Rocky's son Jeff.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2–5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Craig Bradds and Deacon Jeff Evans officiating. The family will observe a private committal service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent area rise to level red, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing during both events.

Bumpy admired all veterans and the family strongly encourages contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Chair Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Rhoades family.

To share a fond memory of Bumpy or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
