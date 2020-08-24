AULT — Rosella M. (Main) Ault, age 99, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Inn at Walnut Trail.

Retired school teacher having taught for more than 30 years in Westerville, Galena, Sunbury and Waverly School systems.

Born November 2, 1920 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Wilbur J. and Josie L. (Bishop) Main.

Longtime member of Sunbury United Methodist Church, National Who's Who of American Educators 1976, Columbia Chapter #33 OES, past Pythian Sister, past member Kingston Grange #2589.

Preceded in death by husband, Harold Jay Ault; son, Thomas Tibbitts; brothers, George, Rodney, John and Dr. Robert Main; sister, Verona Mackley.

Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Thomas Hickson of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter, Melody and husband John Huff; great-grandchildren, Brittny, Brandon and Zachary Hughes.

Private family services.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Inn at Walnut Trail for their daily care and kindness. And also wish to thank the staff of Capital City Hospice for their care and assistance.

The DeVore-Snyder is honored to serve the Ault family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.