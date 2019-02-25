DELAWARE — Rosezetta Mae Wood, 76, of Delaware passed away late Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 at the Belle Springs Nursing Center in Bellefontaine.

She was born in Xenia, Ohio on November 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Boggs) Thompson.

Rosezetta enjoyed collecting Griswold cast iron with her husband, going to flea markets and watching soap operas, especially "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful".

On June 10, 1964, she married the love of her life Charles "Chuck" Wood. They shared 51 wonderful years of marriage together. Sadly, Chuck passed away on December 28, 2015.

Rosezetta is survived by her two children, Robert Lewis (Kandace) Wood and Elizabeth Marie (Michael) Karshner; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Robert (Chandos) Karshner, Jessica Lynn Karshner, Angela Louise Wood, Brandi Jo Richards, and Heather Kaylee Richards; 3 great grandchildren, Scarlett, Josie and Addison; 4 brothers, Raleigh, Ralph, Charles, and Clyde; 3 sisters, Kathleen, Juanita and Bertha; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosezetta was preceded in death by her 2 brothers Harry and Glen and her sister Jean.

A celebration and memorial gathering will be held at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5–7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Universal Hospice Care, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or the .

To share a fond memory of Rosezetta or to express a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.