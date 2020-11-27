Roxie V. (Layton) Basford, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Green County, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 1943, to Thomas W. Layton and Harriett R. (Bowmar) Layton, both of whom preceded her in death.

Surviving Roxie, and cherishing her memory, are her husband of 37 years, David Basford; her sons, Richard Carpenter of Reynoldsburg, Edward (Maria) Carpenter of Wildomar, California; her grandchildren, Justin, Branden, Gabriel, Angelica, and Mikael; her brother, Charles (Mary) Layton of Sunbury; her sisters, Nellie Salyer of Delaware and Shirley Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Preceding Roxie in death are her parents; brothers, Bill, Arch, Lee Roy, John, Dale, Perry; her sisters, Mary York, Dorothy Williams, Lillian DeWalt, and Lovell Pyle.

Roxie was a 1961 graduate of Big Walnut High School. She was an outstanding quilter and made many of them for family and friends over the years. Roxie was also a charter member of the Sunbury Fraternal Order of Eagles (AERIE) #3614. She was very much into doing crafts, including stained glass, fairy gardens, and wreaths during the holidays. Her biggest passion in life was casino gambling – especially video poker. Most of all, Roxie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Friends may call from 11am-12pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home (637 North State Route 61 in Sunbury) where her funeral service will be held beginning at 12pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Tom Dea'therage (funeral celebrant) will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roxie's name are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/centralohio/donate.

