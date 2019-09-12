DELAWARE — Roy L. Henderson, 80, residing in Delaware, OH, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Roy was born June 7, 1939 in Woodland, CA to the late Herschel and Lovenia (Linley) Henderson.

Roy received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University and his Master's Degree in Science from Ohio Wesleyan University. He retired from Delaware Hayes High School after 35 years of teaching and coaching.

Roy was the head coach at Hayes High School from 1980 to 1990 and was inducted in the inaugural class of the Hayes High School Hall of Fame in 2000. During his coaching career, his teams were O.C.C Champions in 1985, Sectional Champions 1982, 1984, 1985 and 1986, and they were Central District Champions in 1986. After 26, years of head coaching and assistant coaching his final record was 343 victories to 178 losses.

He was named O.C.C. Coach of the Year, District II Coach of the Year, Central District Coach of the Year and Delaware County Coach of the Year.

Roy is survived by his wife, Linda (Lamb) Henderson, whom he married September 2, 1961. He is also survived by his daughter, Kelly (Ron) Rider; son, Gregg (Kathi) Henderson; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan), Kyle (Erica), Kassidy, Colin, T.D. and Alex (Hanna); great-grandchild, Oliver; brothers, Fred (Linda) Henderson and Tommy (Cathy) Henderson; special family members, Tony (Lana) Harter; his dog, Callie and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 5th at 2:00 pm in the Delaware Hayes old high school gym (the pit). Enter through the Pacer doors on the south side of the building, near the football field. Casual attire.

Those wishing to contribute to Roy's memory may do so to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015.

