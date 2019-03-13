OSTRANDER — Ruth A. Stults, age 90, of Ostrander died Tuesday March 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 7, 1928 in Columbus to the late William and Nellie ( Schultz ) Sells. She was a 1947 graduate of Central High School and had worked as a bookkeeper for Delaware County Auditor's Office for 20 years.

In 1986 Ruth was inducted into the Ohio Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children; Jerry F. (Sandra) Stults of Ostrander, James R. (Cheryl) Stults of Ostrander, and Jayne (Jonathan) Scowden of Centerburg; grandchildren; Jeremy (Andrea) Stults, Robert C. Stults, Alyson Stults, Tyler Scowden, Taylor Scowden and Tressel Scowden, Kyle (Krista) Allen, and Christina (Kevin) Daily; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Sells of Groveport and brother in law Phil Claypool of Columbus.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert E. Stults, and sisters Joan Altevogt, Pauline Martin, Georgia Claypool, Shirley Culbreth and Juanita Kendall.

Friends may call Saturday March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at Noon in the Ostrander United Methodist Church. Reverend Wayne Engle will officiate and the burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .