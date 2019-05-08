ASHLEY — Ruth E. Wigton, age 94 of Ashley, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born on July 19, 1924 to the late Arthur H. and Ethel G. (Clinger) Staley. Ruth was a 1941 graduate of Ashley High School. She had worked for a long period of time at the RB Powers Ribbon Factory in Ashley as a press operator and typesetter.

Ruth was a member and attended the Alum Creek Friends church when she was able. She spent a lot of time volunteering at the Grady Memorial Hospital. She loved to paint, enjoyed sewing and liked to work puzzles. Ruth was a descendant of the "Charge of the Light Brigade" which only had 26 survivors.

On August 9, 1942 in Greenup, KY Ruth married Clinton W. Wigton and he preceded her in death on May 1, 1996. Ruth is survived by 2 children: Joanna (Brian Foltz) Wilt of Columbus and Larry (Sandy) Wigton of Cardington; 3 grandchildren: Sarah (Dave) Hickman, Wesley (Becca) Wigton and Lindsay Wigton; 4 great-grandchildren: Abby & Nathan Hickman, Marlee Hahn and Clinton Wigton and 1 sister, Norma Gardner of Florida.

In addition to her parents and Husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Darrel Staley and 2 sisters, Bernice Eckard and Lois Joan Smith; and a grandson Brian Wilt.

Friends may call on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Pastor Brad Duncan officiating. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Alum Creek Friends Church Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are to consider the Ashley Food Bank; or the Alum Creek Friends Church; 3385 OH-229, Marengo, OH 43334. The family would like to thank the staff at Bennington Glenn for the wonderful care they provided.

