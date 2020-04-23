DELAWARE — Ruth J. Belcher, age 80, of Delaware, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a loving friend to many.

Ruth was born on February 26, 1940, in Harman, Virginia, to Richard Dolphus and Ida Mae (Owens) Blankenship. She graduated from Grundy High School in Grundy, Virginia, in 1960 and married Douglas Belcher of Grundy on June 4, 1960. Doug and Ruth settled in Delaware in 1960, where they raised a son, Kenny, and a daughter, Lorrie.

Ruth worked for Ranco Manufacturing for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She cared for children in her home until she started working for Delaware City Schools in 1997 as a cafeteria worker. Ruth worked for the school system for 10 years and was lovingly known as "Miss Ruth" by students at Willis Intermediate School and Woodward Elementary School.

Ruth was known for her warmth and kindness and her devotion to serving others. She loved being in her kitchen, creating wonderful meals and desserts for her family and her church family. She was a strong woman of faith and was a member of the Delaware Church of Christ. Above all, Ruth gained the most pride and joy from spending time with her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Doug; daughter, Lorrie Oiler of Newark, Ohio; grandson, Adam (Sheena) Staley of Newark, Ohio; sister, Susie (Charlie) Coleman of Abingdon, Virginia; brother, Paul Blankenship of Bristol, Virginia; sister-in-law, Phyllis Stevens of Delaware; and brothers-in-law, Gene Belcher and Louit "Buz" Owens of Grundy, Virginia. Ruth is also survived by nieces, Jean (Craig) Stover of Delaware and Melissa Kirby of Painesville, Ohio, whose support helped sustain the family. Many other nieces and nephews are among Ruth's surviving relatives.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved son, Kenny, who passed away in 2019. She was recently preceded in death by her loving sister-in-law Mary Kay Owens of Grundy, Virginia, who passed away in February of 2020. Ruth was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service honoring and celebrating Ruth's life will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rte. 203, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Belcher family.

