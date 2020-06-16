Ruth J. Belcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Ruth J. Belcher, age 80, of Delaware, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a loving friend to many.

A service honoring and celebrating Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rte. 203, Delaware, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rte. 203, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Belcher family.

To share a fond memory of Ruth or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved