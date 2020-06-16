DELAWARE — Ruth J. Belcher, age 80, of Delaware, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a loving friend to many.

A service honoring and celebrating Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rte. 203, Delaware, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rte. 203, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

