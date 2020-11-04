1/1
Ryan Joseph Stevens
1985 - 2020
Ryan Joseph Stevens passed away unexpectedly in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 30, 2020. Ryan was born in Delaware, Ohio, on April 22, 1985 to Tressa Stevens.

Ryan attended Centerburg where he started playing football at 8 years old and enjoyed sacking the quarterback of the opposing team which he did quite frequently. He also attended Cardington Lincoln Schools and Buckeye Valley Schools.

Left to cherish his memory are the following: Grandmother Barbara Maggard of Delaware, Mother/Stepfather Tressa, Stacey Hines, Brothers and a Sister-in-law: Anthony, Spencer, Tj and Amber Hines all of Cardington, A niece Isabella, Stepsister/ Brother-in-law Chazity and Adam Wrinkle of Delaware. His Children: Tyson Wells of Texas, Nicholas Stevens of Mansfield, Cassandra Stevens of Kentucky, Alix Stevens of Mt. Gilead. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather James Maggard, an uncle Christopher Maggard, and step grandparents Stuart and Dora Jean Hines.

Due to COVID-19 and the high rate of spread there will be no celebration of life for Ryan as previously thought.

A private ceremony will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Cardington for family members on Monday November the 9th at 11 a.m. If any family members wish to attend, a mask is highly recommended.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
November 4, 2020
Tressa and Stacey and family I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son Ryan. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.

Sandy (Ashbrook) Simmons
Sandy Ashbrook
