POWELL — Sally Dauphin, 74, of Powell OH died peacefully on Thursday January 16th, 2020.

Sally was born on March 7, 1945 in Mount Vernon, OH to the late Joseph Owen & Mable "Ruth" (Quack) Barncord. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in 1963.

Sally married her high school sweetheart David P. Dauphin in 1964. In addition to raising a family, she worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years.

Sally loved the outdoors and traveling. She and Dave were members of the Ohio Goldwing Road Riders Association and traveled by motorcycle to 47 states, and Canada. Sally was well known for her cooking and baking, and her love for ice cream, especially homemade. Other interests included gardening, bird watching, card club and visiting the beach or National Parks. She could also be found most of the time at one of the various sporting events for her children, grandchildren and most recently great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years David, son Scott A. Dauphin & wife Dyanna of Radnor OH, and daughter Jennifer L. Presley-Wade & husband Scott of Powell OH. Beloved sisters Margorie (Marge) & husband Laverne (Dixie) Dugan of Evansville IN, and Margaret (Peggy) & Husband Cloyd Yough of Mount Vernon OH. Grandchildren Shawn and wife Amber Dauphin, Cody and wife Mikaela Dauphin, Shannon & husband Alex Gowans, Thomas Presley, Mitchell Presley, Jordan & wife Alli Wade, and Evan Wade. Great Grandchildren Carter Dauphin, Cameron Gowans, Raelynn Gowans, and Allie Etgen. She also leaves behind many other beloved relatives and friends across the United States.

Family and friends may call from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where services celebrating Sally's life will be held at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

