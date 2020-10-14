Sammons Golden, 76 passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Hill Funeral Home, Westerville.

Important notice regarding calling hours: Due to Covid 19, everyone wishing to attend calling hours must call Hill Funeral Home at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020. Followed by private memorial service at 11 am Monday at Kingwood Memorial Park. No exceptions. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Services will be lived streamed at 11 a.m. Monday. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

