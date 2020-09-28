Samuel V. Dinovo, age 89 passed away Saturday evening at Sarah Moore Home following a brief illness.

He was born on August 13, 1931, in Delaware, Ohio the youngest of 10 children born to the late Salvatore and Ignatzia (Salamony) Dinovo. Sam graduated from St. Mary High School and served in the U.S. Navy.

A dedicated member of St. Mary Church of Delaware, he was very devoted to the musical aspect of the parish community. Beginning at the age of 14, he played the organ at St. Mary for 54 years. Sam had a passion for music. He played by ear and took favor in both playing and leading music for his beloved church. He was proud of the many choirs he directed during his life, including the men's, adult, and funeral choirs. He was also involved in many other volunteer organizations within the St. Mary community and Columbus Diocese. In 1974 he became the first Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary.

Sam's bond to the Catholic faith was extremely strong. He served on the Diocesan Allocation Committee. In 2002 he was awarded the title of "Knight of Holy Sepulcher" and was elevated to the title of "Commander of Knight of the Holy Sepulcher" in 2006.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1056, and the Delaware Assembly #844, his senior year he became a 3rd degree Knight, and in 1960 became a 4th degree Knight.

Retiring in 1982, Sam focused on the finances of Dinovo Brothers for 36 years in Delaware, a family wholesale fruit and produce business founded by his father and uncles.

After Dinovo Brothers, he spent time working as an administrative assistant and counselor at Touchstone, a residential treatment center for young men. He continued his professional career at St. Brigid of Kildare in Dublin, Ohio, where he handled the finances for the new parish from 1987-1995. He was also a former board member of the Delaware Chamber of Commerce.

Humorous and witty, he always had stories to share. Sam treasured time spent entertaining friends, family, and priests as well as traveling the world, especially to his parent's homeland of Sicily. He will be remembered for his deep and abiding faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

In addition to his parent, Sam was preceded in death by brothers: Gus (Florence) Dinovo, Joseph (Harriet) Dinovo, Fred (Alice) Dinovo, Mike (Mary) Dinovo, and Anthony (Mary) Dinovo; Sisters: Josephine (Floyd) Myers, Anne (Bill) Rowlands, and Mary (Ross) Hamilton-Warner, and Seraphine F. (Leonard) Wooley.

Friends may call from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where Knights of Columbus services will be held at 7:30 followed by Vigil of Prayer services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1st at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, and will be live-streamed by logging into www.stmarylivestream.com, Rev. Fr. Tony Dinovo and Fr. Kevin Kavanagh Concelebrants. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing during both events.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Church or Sarah Moore Home, 26 N. Union St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.