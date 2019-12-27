Sandra L. Kellough, 74, of Delaware, passed away early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 in the Morrow County Hospital, Mt. Gilead. Sandra was born on December 16, 1945 in Delaware, daughter of the late Albert and Betty (Hardin) Rector.

Sandra was a 1964 graduate of the Delaware Hayes High School and then went on to study nursing at Tri-Rivers Nursing School and had received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree. Sandra had worked in area nursing homes in the Delaware area over the years. Sandra loved to sew. She also enjoyed crafts, playing cards and really enjoyed watching The OSU Buckeyes. Sandra especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Todd (Ginny) Stockdale and Jeff Stockdale, both of Cardington and Heather Stockdale and Diane Middleton of Delaware; grandchildren, Jeff, Jr., Kailee, Lance, Logan (Lindsey) and Kyla; and her great grandchildren, Hunter, Kennedie, Addyson and Jace.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where funeral serices will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 11 a.m., with Rev. Marvin Hintz, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com