LEWIS CENTER — Sandra "Sandy" Lee Stout, 63, of Lewis Center passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Inn at Bear Trail.

She was born January 5, 1956 in Beach City, Ohio to the late Rev. Robert P. Griesinger and Florence Charlotte (Hothem) Griesinger and later graduated in 1974 from Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio.

Sandy worked in medical records at The Ohio State University and she enjoyed traveling, going on deer drives and visiting the zoo. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and she also loved to collect rocks. Never knowing a stranger, Sandy was a friend to all.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Cheri Stout of Yellow Springs; sister, Candy Staley of Cardington; brother, Dale (Rita) Griesinger of Pataskala; nieces and nephews, Mindy (Jon) Goble, Alexandra Griesinger, Jason (Linda) Staley and Austin (Kylah) Griesinger; great nieces and great nephews, Sarah Lambert, Rachel Spain, Paul Staley, Ethan and Sean Goble, and Koen Griesinger; great-great nieces, Josephine and Charlotte Lambert.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Lynn Griesinger.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where a celebration of Sandy's life will follow at 4 p.m. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room immediately following the services.

Contributions in Sandy's memory may be made to SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio, 43015 or to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, 149 N. Sandusky Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

