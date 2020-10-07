DELAWARE — Sandra "Sandy" P. Woods, age 76, of Delaware passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 peacefully at home. She had been battling Mesothelioma which is caused by exposure to asbestos.

Sandy was born on October 5, 1943 to Dorothy (Rider) and Bernard Patrick of Delaware. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John N. Woods and her sister Janet Van Nuys. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (William) Woods Frazer and grandchildren Grace and Alex, her brothers Stephen and Michael Patrick and her five nieces and one nephew.

Sandy graduated from Willis High School class of '61 where she was homecoming queen. She attended OSU and earned her BS from the University of Louisville. She was a life-long educator both in Louisville, Ky and Delaware. She taught ESL at Ohio Wesleyan University and was a Special Education tutor for the DCS at Carlisle Elementary for many years.

One of Sandy's greatest gifts was her ability to bring people happiness and to maintain friendships over a lifetime. Up until her death, she was still actively friends with the women whom she graduated. She loved to bring friends and family together. She loved her grandchildren.

Sandy loved the arts and had actively volunteered at the Arts Castle. She also was a lover of nature, specifically birds and butterflies and of course her dogs.

The family will receive friends at a graveside service on Saturday October 10th at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. Please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Sandy's honor to: The Nature Conservancy. From their website go to "membership/giving", "other ways to give", "honor someone special", "memorial giving", "list Sandra P. Woods".

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.