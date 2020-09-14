DELAWARE — Sharon A. Bailes, age 77 of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Delaware. She was born May 19, 1943 in Columbus to the late Earnest and Ethelyn (Kolesser) Day.

Left to cherish Sharon's memory are her sons: Tim (Rebecca) Bailes, and John (Janet) Bailes; grandson: Gerad Bailes; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Bailes.

Sharon was a lab technician by trade, retiring from Ohio State University after 21 years of dedicated service. Sharon loved her career with OSU, and remained an avid Buckeye football fan throughout her lifetime. She never missed a Saturday game. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her little dog, Gizmo.

