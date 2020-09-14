1/
Sharon A. Bailes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Sharon A. Bailes, age 77 of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Delaware. She was born May 19, 1943 in Columbus to the late Earnest and Ethelyn (Kolesser) Day.

Left to cherish Sharon's memory are her sons: Tim (Rebecca) Bailes, and John (Janet) Bailes; grandson: Gerad Bailes; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Bailes.

Sharon was a lab technician by trade, retiring from Ohio State University after 21 years of dedicated service. Sharon loved her career with OSU, and remained an avid Buckeye football fan throughout her lifetime. She never missed a Saturday game. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her little dog, Gizmo.

To leave a message of condolence to Sharon's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to serve the Bailes family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved