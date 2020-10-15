1/
Sharon A. (Ott) Robles
DELAWARE — Sharon A. (Ott) Robles, 69, of Delaware passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020.

She was born December 31, 1950 in Columbus to the late Elvin "Al" Ott and Lillian (Chadwick) Ott and later graduated from Rutherford B. Hayes High School.

Sharon enjoyed animals, especially her feline companion Rosa and other stray cats.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Sue (Michael) Roesch of Delaware; brothers, William (Sue) Chadwick of Galloway and Robert (Mandy) Chadwick of Blacklick; 2 nephews, cousins and friends including close friends, Rick and Joyce Caldwell, Jim Heffner, Laura Hill, and Anita Barney.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Committal services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the mausoleum chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad Street, Galloway, OH 43119 with Pastor John Foster officiating.

The death certificate will say Sharon died of a heart attack. In reality, her addictions were the cause of death. Sharon always said she used the drugs & alcohol to make her feel "normal". At the age of 42, she was diagnosed as being Bi-Polar. The drugs & alcohol stopped when medicine started. That addiction was replaced with Nicotine, Caffeine & Sugar. Year after year her consumption of these were greater & greater. So, in the end, her body shut down.

Mental health & addiction affect the entire family, trying to deal with someone who cannot help the way they are. If you or someone you love have these issues. A good resource would be Helpline, they could help start the journey to being "normal."

She had little peace on earth so I hope she finds it in heaven.

Following her love of cats and in lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 State Route 37 E, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to assist the family.

To share a fond memory of Sharon or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
