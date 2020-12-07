SUNBURY — Sharon Ann Leonard, age 74, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital following a lengthy illness. Born January 2, 1946 in Troy, Ohio to the late George I. and Martha J. (Rager) Hicks.

Sharon worked for GE Super Abrasives as a die-cast operator for over 20 years before her retirement.

She loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs and exotic birds. She bred and showed Chihuahuas including numerous Champions and Grand Champions. She was a member of the American Kennel Club and other organizations benefitting animals. Sharon also enjoyed taking care of her many house plants and was an immaculate housekeeper.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle A. Leonard; sister, Judy Vogann; brothers, Jerry and Terry Hicks; father-in-law, Allan Leonard.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette (Rob) Able of Westerville and Dawn (Scott) Gabel of Dublin; son, Jerry (Melissa) Ball of Caledonia; sister, Barbara Cox of Sunbury; brother, Dexter (Audrey) Hicks of Troy; mother-in-law, Joyce Leonard of Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law, Michele Carroll of Delaware; brother-in-law, Randy (Pam) Leonard of Columbus.

Private family service.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice benefitting animals in need.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Leonard family.