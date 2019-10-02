RADNOR — Sharon L. Teets, 76 of Radnor, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She was born in Marion, Ohio on August 18, 1943 to the late Ray and Ruby (McCombs) Welch. She spent her childhood as an army brat, travelling the world, including living in Japan and Germany. After graduating from Euclid High School, she attended nursing school before serving as a nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2007.

Sharon met her late husband Mike while "shooting the loop" in Marion. They married August 13, 1966, and enjoyed 45 years together, until his passing in 2012. They raised two children, Bill and Diana, to whom she imparted her love of travel.

The Teets family enjoyed many adventures, from Yellowstone National Park to Washington D.C. Her favorite destination, except maybe for all-you-can-eat crab night at the casino, was Marco Island, Florida. She often invited her daughter, son, and granddaughters Shelby and Claire to enjoy the beautiful beach, sunsets, and dolphin-watching and shelling tours. She enjoyed the loving company of her sister Pam, and late sister Michelle.

She loved her mother-daughter trips with Diana, celebrating the successes of granddaughters Shelby and Claire, and shaking her head that she was still attending her 50-year old son's choir concerts.

The women at the American Legion Post #605 in Waldo were her second family, and she was a dedicated volunteer, helping prepare steak nights, and holiday parties for the children. She took up bowling later in life, joining the "Early Birds" bowling team, and found it a great outlet for remaining active and developing friendships.

She is survived by her son, William (Stacey) Teets of Worthington; daughter, Diana (Rick) Cramer of Marengo; grandchildren, Shelby and Claire Teets; sister, Pam (Kent) Nielsen of Hawaii.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister Michelle Welch.

Friends and family will be received 3 p.m., Monday October 7, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Celebration of life services will follow at 4 p.m., where celebrant Ed Schlote will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will follow the services in the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center community room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.