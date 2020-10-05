1/1
Shelley Angela Kater
Shelley Angela Kater has been called to heaven after a long illness. She is a Christian and we are at peace knowing she is with our lord. She has been the light of our lives. Known for her generous personality and heart of gold.

Loved ones left behind are her mother, Jo Wallace; Father John Kater, step-father, Dan Wallace; sisters, Stacey Barrett and Kim Bahner. Her children, Ocean Casey, Jordon (Bethany) Casey; daughter, Dani Dart; son, Devon; her soul mate, Ben Watts; Best Friend, Jenny Rinehart; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Human Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Newhouse Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
