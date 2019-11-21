DELAWARE — Shirley A. Wilson Irvin, 84, of Delaware, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence, with her loving family at her side. She was born on January 15, 1935 in New Concord, Ohio, daughter of the late Downard and Rachel (Tither) Wilson.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of the New Concord High School and then went on to attend and graduate in 1956, from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education. She taught school at the Glenford High School for 2 years in Vocational Home Economics. On June 8, 1958 she married Bob Irvin, a young man that she had known since middle school and had later met while attending college. Shirley and Bob then moved to the Delaware area, where she taught school in Ashley for 3 years, and then the Buckeye Valley High School from 1971 to 1990.

Shirley went back to college and in 1977, received her Master's Degree in Family and Human Development from The Ohio State University. She had also trained student teachers from Ohio Wesleyan University and The O.S.U. Shirley was an active member of the Zion Church of Christ in Delaware where she was the superintendent of the Sunday School. She was also a former-member of the Chandlersville Methodist Church where she and Bob were married.

Shirley was a founder of the Delaware County Home Economics Association. She loved to read, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and had been a 4-H advisor, as well as an FHA advisor.

Surviving is her husband, Robert "Bob" Irvin; daughter, Cheryl (Mark) Tossey of Ostrander; sons, Scot (Kimberly) Irvin of Vernon Hills, Illinois and Keith Irvin of Taylors, S.C.; six grandchildren, Korey and Kollin Tossey, Will, Olivia, Ryan and Kailee Irvin.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death are three sisters and three brothers. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, and then again from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Chandlersville United Methodist Church, 9105 Chandlersville Road, Chandlersville, Ohio 43727, with Rev. Beth Gedert, Pastor, of the Zion Church of Christ, Delaware, officiating. Burial to follow in the Saltcreek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit; www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.