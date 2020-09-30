Sophia was born on January 26, 1921 in Pomeroy, Ohio to Stanley and Clementine Blazewicz. She died July 24, 2020.

Sophia grew up in Pomeroy. Her home, built by her father, was on Lincoln Hill overlooking the Ohio River. As a girl she rode horses, enjoyed swimming, ice skating, playing basketball and pitching on the girls' high school baseball team. She was a graduate of Pomeroy High School.

Growing up during the Depression made her frugal and she was surprisingly skillful at fixing things. She even repaired her own concrete front steps at the age of 96. She was very skillful at thinking through a problem and finding a solution.

She and James Burnell Stephenson met in church, fell in love and were married in 1944 after he graduated from seminary. They lived near Parkersburg, WV, for several years and their son Ted was born there. Then they moved to northern Ohio for a year and finally settled in Delaware in 1947. It was here that their sons Jim and Bob were born. Sophia was a great mother to her three boys and she also loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an excellent cook and baker with specialties that included Polish recipes learned from her mother. Her homemade bread tasted as good as it smelled. Her pies were amazing, especially her rhubarb pies made with homegrown rhubarb. She was also an excellent seamstress and was skilled at oil painting, enjoyed playing hymns on her piano, and loved the family's dogs and cats.

Sophia was an active member of the First Baptist Church for most of her life, faithfully supporting her husband's pastoral ministry there. She was active in the Women's Society, volunteered at People In Need and also worked at the polls on election days.

There was an adventurous side to Sophia. She once asked her neighbor, a policeman, to give her a ride on his motorcycle. She was in her 50s at the time. When she was in her 60s she flew over Delaware in a vintage bi-plane and loved it.

She had a broad range of interests that included reading (especially religion, history, and current events) and watching TV programs about science, archeology, medicine, nature and travel. Her love of nature included feeding birds, growing flowers, and having a large vegetable garden from the time she was a young woman; she continued to grow vegetables at age 97 and flowers when she was 99.

Sophia is survived by two sons, Ted (married to Jeannie) and Robert (married to Pam); five grandchildren, Amy, Jennifer, Jonathan, Bobby and Marissa; and eight great-grandchildren, Mary, Maggie, Molly, Reagan, Charlotte, Landon, Ava and Ashton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Burnell; son, Jim; and five siblings.

A private memorial service will be held.