Steven W. Baker, 72, passed away peacefully at home June 16, 2020.

He was born in Columbus, Ohio, January 27, 1948. He was born to John Baker and Helen Baker.

He graduated from Linden McKinley High School, Columbus, Ohio in 1967. He also earned his Bachelor's degree.

He retired from AT&T.

Preceded in death by his brothers Richard Baker and Kenneth Baker, mother and father.

Survived by wife of 51 years Sharon. Daughter Victoria Baker-Clark (John), son Heath Baker (Chrissy). Grandchildren, Jesse Biller, Brittani Biller, Mandi Biller, Kaitlyn Baker, Bishop Baker, Hannah Baker. Ten great-grandchildren.

Avid sports fan. Favorite team New York Yankees (baseball) and Ohio State football team.

Devoted and loving husband and father.

He attended First Baptist Church on Franklin Street in Delaware, Ohio.

Per his request there will be no visitation or funeral service.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.

We love him so much and he will be greatly missed.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
