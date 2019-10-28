Sue Ann Grotty, age 78, passed away October 13, 2019. Born December 5, 1940 in Findlay, Ohio to parents George and Lucille Ingman Grotty.
Survived by children David Talbot and Linda Talbot; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and siblings Janet and Bob.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Sat, Nov 2, 2019 at the Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W Central Ave, Delaware, OH 43015. A luncheon will follow the service and conclude with a graveside service at Southbend (Bethel) Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio.