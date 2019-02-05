DELAWARE — Sue Ann Koloff, 73, of Delaware passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February 4, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born May 17, 1945 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Paul and Bessie Marie (Wise) Talbott and graduated from Coshocton High School.

Sue has touched so many lives in the Delaware community and as a result few people didn't know and love her. Many of these relationships were built through the village of children she helped raise during her 40+ years providing childcare. You also were likely to run into her as she shopped, finding amazing bargains at local stores and garage sales or at Mingo pool, enjoying the sun and socializing, while watching her 'kids'. She was always a proud, happy and protective grandma to her numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Sue courageously fought and won her battle with breast cancer in 2013. Since that time, she has been a great supporter of the cause and an inspiration to others fighting the fight.

She was a devoted and faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware and a member of the OSU Redcoats for 10 years, allowing her the experience of her great love, TBDBITL – The Ohio State University Marching Band.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 33 years, Kevin; son, Todd (Veronica) Keyser of Seattle, Washington; daughters Amy (Bill) Zoller of Delaware, Kirin (Jeff) Dixon of Delaware and Kersten (Josh) Weigle of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and special friends who demonstrated such love and support to her and the family during her illness.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her infant son Zachary Paul, brothers Gerald and Paul Talbott and her sister Beverly Courtright.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Avenue, Delaware with Pastor Philip Wilden officiating. Private family burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37 East, Delaware, OH 43015 or Asbury United Methodist Church or Alliance for Cryoglobulinemia by visiting www.allianceforcryo.org.

