NORTH PORT, Fla. — Sue Anne Ruth, 79 of North Port, FL, formerly of Delaware, earned her angel wings January 23, 2020, surrounded in love with her family by her side.

Sue was born June 4, 1940 to the late Louise M. (Kaiser) and Roy J. Wright in Columbus, Ohio. Sue was a 1957 graduate of North High School in Columbus, OH. She also attended High School attending school in Izmir, Turkey while her Father proudly served our Country in the U.S. Air Force. Being in Turkey became a big part of her life. She formed many lifelong friendships with the other kids on the base. They formed the "Izmir Buds" and continued to stay in touch and get together as adults.

Sue moved to Delaware, OH in 1969 where she became an active community member, serving on many non-profit boards and volunteering within her community. Being a woman of strong faith, she was a previous member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Delaware; St. John Windfall Lutheran, Cardington and most recently Hope Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, FL where she was active in Bible study and numerous other church activities, always willing to help where ever needed.

After 22 years of employment she retired in 2006 from Wolf, Rogers Dickey & Co., CPA; before joining WRD she worked for Western Auto Distribution Center. Sue enjoyed volunteering with Almost Home Dog Rescue of Ohio, taking in and loving all the shelties and collies she could. She was a dedicated Red Hat Society member.

On November 28, 1980 she married the love of her life Art Ruth. They have spent everyday since together, loving one another and making memories to last a lifetime. In 2014 they retired from Ohio winters to enjoy retirement full time in the sunshine of North Port, Florida.

Sue believed in family first and loved nothing more than being with her family, playing games with her grand kids and sipping on her tea. You could always catch her with tea in her hand, whether it be hot or cold. That's how she earned her name "T" that her grand- and great-grand kids would call her instead of Grandma.

Sue loved hosting holiday dinners and celebrations of any type. She would start prepping for the celebration days ahead and wouldn't stop until she knew each of her guests were satisfied and enjoying their time. Sue had the most contagious laugh and boy did she laugh a lot. Her sense of humor and sassiness were one of a kind even though she was a woman of strong opinion and she didn't hesitate to share them with you.

Sue was welcomed to heaven by her beloved parents. She will live on in the memories and hearts of her loving family, her husband Art Ruth, daughters and sons-in law Cynde (Rogers) and Howard Travis of Hobbs, NM; Viki (Rogers) and Tracy Beveridge of Waldo, OH; and grandchildren Sara Travis, Michael and Annie Travis, Melissa and Condi Armenta, Stephen and Christine Travis, David and Fallon Beveridge, Valarie Beveridge, Julie Beveridge and 6 great-grandchildren Arianna Bridges, Liam and Jude Travis, Eva and Caspian Armenta and Fallon Beveridge along with Sister-in-law Diane Ruth, and many extended family and friends.

Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister in-law, cousin, and friend who meant so much to each of us. She will be missed greatly, but never forgotten as we carry on her legacy.

Please join Sue's family in celebrating her life on February 7, 2020 at Robinson's Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, OH from 4–7 p.m. with Grave Side service to be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, OH. A memorial honoring Sue will be held in Florida on February 18, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, FL.

Donations can be made in memory of Sue Ruth to , Almost Home Dog Rescue of Ohio or Central Ohio Sheltie Rescue, Inc.