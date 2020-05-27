DELAWARE — Susan A. Smith, age 87 of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home in Delaware. She was born May 25, 1933 in Columbus to the late William and Bertha (Appleman) Dimond. Left to cherish Susan's memory are her sons: Mike Smith and Steve (Pam) Smith; daughter, Beth (Randy) Savage; grandchildren: Tommy, Natalie, Lindsey, Angel, Stacie, Nicole, Randi, and Megan; great-grandchildren: Bryer, Bryce, Addison, Reese, and Cooper; nieces: Carol, Vicki, Kristi, Julee, and Robin; and several other close relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband: John Smith; son, Tom Smith; grandsons: Anthony and Spencer Smith; great-grandson, Brett Smith, 2 brothers, and a sister. Susie worked for a number of years as a data entry clerk for Westinghouse, but her real passion was being a wonderful and amazing mother and grandmother. Her family was the center of her world. She especially loved gathering her loved ones around her at holidays, and cooking for everyone. At Thanksgiving time, Susie provided dinner for many who did not have a place to go. Her family's favorites were her potato salad, dried beef gravy, and spaghetti. Susie enjoyed playing eucre and crazy 8s, flower gardening, and cooking. She was especially proud of her family, and her many life-long friendships. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A committal service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Columbus. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family asks that safe social distancing practices be observed. Those who are unable to attend services are encouraged to leave a note or fond memory of Susie on the funeral home's website. To leave a message of condolence to Susan's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020.