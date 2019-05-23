ASHLEY — Susan Bruffett, 65, of Ashley passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 27, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio the only daughter of the late Morris P. & Elisabeth (Muller) Bruffett. Susan graduated from Franklin University with her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She worked for Glencoe Publishing as an Administrative Assistant in Westerville. She was a member of the Delaware Grace Brethren Church for several years.

Survivors include her brother Morris (Tina) Bruffett of Carroll, Ohio; niece Tiffany Bruffett; nephew Morris A. Bruffett; good friend Gail Peterson; feline companion Vashti.

Susan enjoyed playing UNO with her brother, sister-in-law and niece and nephew. She was very dedicated to her career, and will be missed by all that knew her.

Pastor Dave Pacheco will officiate a funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N State Route 61, Sunbury, Ohio. Family and Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Sunbury Memorial Park.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.