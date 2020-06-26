Susan Ruth Cain-Jackson
BRISTOL, Ind. — Susan Ruth Cain-Jackson, of Bristol, Indiana and formerly of Delaware passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 20, 1946 in Delaware to the late William Edward Cain and Emma Ruth (Doudna) Cain and was a member of the first graduating class from Delaware Hayes High School.

A dog groomer, Susan also enjoyed showing dogs, gardening and traveling.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 42 years, Larry; step-daughters, Sherri Elaine (Bob) Price of Marion, Teresa Jackson of Dublin, and Dana (Bob) Nickl of Plain City; 2 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Brent Cain of Marysville; niece, Shawna Brock; nephews, Ethan Cain and Andrew Cain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 aunts Lynn Doudna and Lillian Cain.

No calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the family.

To share a fond memory of Susan or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
