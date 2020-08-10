Suzanne (Sue) Penry Meyer, age 93 passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. She was born September 25, 1925 and lived her entire life in Radnor Township. She was the daughter of Walter G. and Miriam A. Penry.

She graduated from Radnor High School in 1944 and soon after, joined the family business where she worked for 60 years. On June 7, 1954, she married Richard Meyer and was married for 54 years until his death in 2008. She was a member of the Radnor Baptist Church for 27 years and a member of the St Paul's Lutheran Church of Prospect for 56 years.

Suzanne was a founding member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She served as the treasurer for the Buckeye Valley High School Athletic Boosters for a number of years, where her husband taught and coached. She helped organize the Bicentennial Celebration in Radnor, in 1976. Suzanne's ancestors came to this country from Wales in 1806 and she was very proud of her Welsh heritage. She loved music and was a soloist at many weddings and other gatherings, playing the piano and organ at her church for over 15 years. Suzanne studied voice with Professor Robert Bowlus from OWU and played the flute in the OWU Symphonic Orchestra. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and lately she loved coloring in adult coloring books.

She is survived by her son Mark (Donna) of Radnor Township, brother Walter P. Penry (Carol) of Radnor Township and sister-in-law, Doris Penry, also of Radnor Township. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and brother David Penry.

At her request, private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Radnor Historical Society in care of Alice Walter, 324 Hickory Lane, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or to Ohio Hospice – Columbus, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Meyer family. To leave a message of condolence to Suzanne's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.