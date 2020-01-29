Tamara (Miami Tammy) Chapman formerly of Key Largo, Florida, most recently at home in Delaware, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Grady Memorial on January 27, 2020 from cancer with her brother and niece and Aunt Diane (her caregiver since August) by her side.

She was born March 12, 1963, in Delaware, Ohio to the late Billy and Barbara (Murphy) Chapman. A graduate of Delaware Hayes and Delaware JVS. Employed by Delaware Pizza Hut; Super Wash & Tan; former Brown Jug; Bun's and most recently at Capt. Craig's restaurant in Key Largo, Fla.

Survived by brother, Greg (Ann), niece Emily, of Columbus, Georgia; Special Uncle Bobbie and Aunt Sally of Louisa, Kentucky; her aunts, Pat Leasure, Kay Sutherland and Diane Westbrook; numerous cousins; special friends Brenda, Craig, Jayla and Kari.

She was under home care services with Ohio Health Hospice. Her team became quite important to her daily life. Special thanks go to Dr. David Kast; Nurse Joyce; Chaplain Jeff; and Social Worker Jen.

Her wishes were to have a Celebration of Life in the spring at Delaware State Park. Details will be announced at a later time.

She has been bequeathed to the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Family Promise House, 39 North Washington Street, Delaware, OH 43015.