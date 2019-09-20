MOUNT GILEAD — Ted C. Severance, 59, of Mt. Gilead and formerly of Sunbury, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.

Ted was born on May 12, 1960 in Westerville, son of Ronald G. and Suzanne E. (Mills) Severance. Growing up in Center Village and during his early years, Ted attended the Big Walnut Schools where he became very active in sports. He loved playing baseball, basketball and football. During his junior year, he transferred to the Centerburg High School where he again enjoyed and excelled in sports, graduating in 1978.

He was employed by Alco Distributors in Westerville for 32 years. He was a past member of the Sunbury Fraternal Order of Eagles. Ted loved his pontoon boat, camping, as well as traveling. Ted was a huge fan of The Ohio State University football and was often seen wearing the OSU colors and apparel. Ted was a prankster and loved to kid people. He was a loyal friend to all that he met and especially loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda K. (Burke) Severance, whom he married on June 8, 2013 in Maui where he had requested The OSU fight song be played while walking down the aisle. His mother, Suzanne (Mills) Severance, Sunbury: Two sisters, Thresa (Ed) Karn of Danville and Lisa (Chuck) Stanley of Mt. Vernon; Nephew, Justin (Katie) Stanley, Niece, Jordan Stanley,and nephews, Seth Karn and Jacob Karn; and a great nephew, Zachary Stanley; Brother-in-laws, Rob (Deb) Burke, Ron (Julie) Burke, Larry (Nancy) Burke, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald G. Severance in Dec. 2011.

Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the DeVore Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61, Sunbury, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, with Pastor Frank Carl of Genoa Baptist Church, officiating. In Ted's memory, please feel free to attend services in OSU colors and apparel. Burial to follow in Eastview Cemetery, Centerburg.

Memorial contributions may be given to: or to Mansfield Ohio Health Hospice.

The Devore Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury is honored to serve the Severance family. To share memories or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.