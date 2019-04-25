Ted DeVere Hershey, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He served in the Army and was a Freemason and Fraternal Order of Eagles member.

He retired from McGlennon Metal Products after 45 years of dedication. You could often find Ted on a golf course, helping family and friends with home improvement projects, or tinkering with a project of his own. He is remembered by friends and loved ones for his generosity, kindness, and bright sense of humor.

Ted is survived by his wife of 67 years June, their sons Steve (Phyllis), Scott (Deana) and daughter Erin (Bill) Leary. He is loved by 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Shivley, and many nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Randall, his parents, Opal and DeVeere Hershey, and his sister Susan. A graveside burial service will be at Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne OH at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kobacker House. www.OhioCremation.org