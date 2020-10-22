WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Terri L. Hassell, age 59, passed away October 11, 2020 in Waxahachie, Texas. She was born on December 19, 1960 in Columbus, OH.

Terri Graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in Delaware, OH. Those who grew close to Terri were blessed with a forever friend. When she walked into a room, well-coordinated and wearing a radiant smile, she was difficult not to notice. Her joy for life was evident in her endearing, infectious laugh. Terri loved many things in life, friends, family but her children and pets held a special place in her heart.

Terri expressed a passion assisting and teaching Sunday School in the Children's Ministry and serving at numerous Vacation Bible Schools over the summer at FBC Waxahachie. Her love of the Lord was ever important during her life, growing stronger and more reliant through the years. She had a wonderfully kind heart and soul. She was an avid animal lover, often taking them in and providing a forever home.

Terri enjoyed decorating, using her beloved Longaberger baskets, select antiques and seasonal decor to create a comfortable, warm, and inviting home for friends and family. Being the middle child, often she was the bond bringing family together. She was an amazing daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, and wife.

We take comfort in her being present with the Lord. We will cherish our memories with Terri, but our hearts will long to be with her again.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold D. Hassell; sons, Christian Bauder and Phillip Cody Hassell; daughter, Kaylee Smith and husband Jeremiah; grandson, J.J. Smith; parents, William and Marilynn Christian; brother, Michael Christian and wife Mary; sister, Karen Shumake; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and her beloved pets, Zoey, Luci, Link and Laynie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas. www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.