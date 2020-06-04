Terry Herbert, 70, has gone home to his Lord and Savior in heaven on Tuesday 26, 2020 at Flagler Hospital at St Augustine, Fla. He was born to the late William Glenn and Velma Herbert on June 14, 1949.

Terry graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1967. He then went to Christian college Bob Jones University in S.C. He graduated with a degree in Greek in 1972. After that he lived in Georgia, retiring in St. Augustine, Fla.

He is survived by children: Gemma (Shawn) Kiewel of Athens, Ga.; Leslie Ring (William Hamby) of Athens, Ga.; Nikao Herbert of Lawrenceville, Ga.; Chris (Paula) Herbert of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and two grandchildren Kiernan and Aaron of Athens, Ga. Also Terry's brother Mike (Jan) Herbert of New Carlisle, Ohio; also his sister Jeni Rausch of Sunbury, Ohio. Also his many cousins.