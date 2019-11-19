DELAWARE — Terry Laygee Martin, 63 of Delaware, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Arbors of Delaware, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 12, 1956 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Ralph & Beatrice (Anderson) Martin. Terry graduated from Hayes High School, and would later go on to work for the Columbus Dispatch, and then as a laborer for Multiplastics.

Survivors include his father and mother; brothers Tommy (Skip) Martin, Ralph Martin Jr.; sister Elizabeth (Joseph) Bodenhamer; nephews Alonzo (Shawn) Kindred, Seth Rhea, Isiah Martin, Stefan Toler; nieces Allison Martin, Ebony Kindred, Kayla Martin, Kamia Martin, Talisa Martin, Jaylynn Martin, and great niece K'sja Kindred; uncle Freddie Martin; aunts Kay Turner, Jacquline Norvet, Alice (Roland) Stokes, Vivian and Kathryn Anderson; and host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving baby sister Kathleen L. Martin.

Family and friends may call from 5 p.m.–7 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

