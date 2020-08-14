DELAWARE — Terry Randell Jackson, 63 of Delaware passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Frist and Main Lewis Center.

Born December 9, 1956 in Delaware, Ohio the son of the late Herman & Vangie (Crabtree) Jackson. Terry graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1974. His parents were vital in the development of the East Side Mission Church, so he and his brothers were regular attenders in their early years. Terry worked for Sunray Stove Company in Delaware as a manufacturer for a number of years, before an injury put him out of work.

Terry was very into sports growing up, and throughout his life. Playing basketball in high school, and golfing in his later days. Terry also enjoyed rooting on the Ohio State Buckeyes Football team every Saturday afternoon in the fall. Terry also enjoyed trading stocks, and watching every season of Big Brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter in-laws Susan and Kay Jackson.

Let to cherish his memory are his loving daughter Randi Corinn (Damon) Eley; step-daughter Laurie Kraus; step- sons Jim and Jeremy Lane; granddaughters Corinn and Kylie Eley; brothers Larry, Ron (Dianna) and Dennis Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate funeral services for Terry on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park.

