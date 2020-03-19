GALENA — Terry Ray Fry, age 71, of Galena, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The James/OSU Medical Center following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Member of Genoa Baptist Church. Retired from Ross Labs after 20+ years of service and from the Otterbein University Athletic Department after 15 years of service.

Veteran U.S. Army, Viet Nam. Member of the American Legion.

Born September 1, 1948 in Delaware, Ohio to the late, Taylor Fry and Wanda (Price) Howard. Also preceded in death by brother, Russell Fry.

Survived by loving wife of nearly 48 years, Sara Lynne (Blanton) Fry; devoted children and their spouses, Mitchell and Joanna Fry, Megan and Dan Weisseg, all of Westerville; grandsons, Andrew and Joshua. Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fry family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.