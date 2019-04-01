Terry Rolland Dingus 67, of Cambridge, Ohio passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Terry Was born May 4th, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Evelyn (Dingus) Frey. Terry worked for Whiteside Manufacturing here in Delaware until retiring 5 years ago. He was also a skilled roofer.

He was preceded in death by mother Evelyn Frey, step son Robert Edmund Dingus, brothers Joe & Robert Frey.

Left to cherish his memory are son Terry Lee Dingus; step-daughter Alice Marie Dingus; numerous grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brother Ed Frey; sisters Sandra Carter, and Beverly (Jerry) Higgins; uncle Tom (Donna) Dingus; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Terry was a very private man. He loved to play poker with friends, enjoyed collecting coins, and enjoyed gardening. But most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

