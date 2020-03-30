SUNBURY — Thelma Louise Meade, age 90, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Country View of Sunbury with her family at her side.

She was a Homemaker on the family farm, helping with all of the farm chores. She enjoyed bowling and baking. She worked later in life with Bob Evans in Westerville and cleaned houses for many years.

Born July 19, 1929 in Columbus to the late Albert Gus and Ruth (Stonestreet) Wilke. Also preceded in death by husband, William Lee Meade.

Survived by devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Frederick L. and Pamela Blackshere Meade of Howard, OH, Charlie W. and Debbie Meade of Croton, OH; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Private family service and interment.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Meade family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.