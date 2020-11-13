DELAWARE — Thomas A. McPherson, age 73, passed away quietly in the loving arms of his fiancee, Nancy Price Fleming, on November 10th, 2020. Tom gave up his exhaustive battle with cancer after many years of combating the disease, and he embraced wholeheartedly his belief we will all be reunited in the afterlife.

Tom was born in Athens, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to Mary Gibson McPherson, and Arthur George McPherson. Tom had a rich family background in American History including General James B. McPherson of Civil War fame. Tom attended elementary school in Indiana, and Junior High and High School in Delaware, Ohio. He often reminisced about the wonderful times he had playing ball in the neighborhood when Hayes High School was no more than an open field behind his house. He was athletic and competed in track, winning many track and field events. He loved sports and absolutely loved to follow high school teams, and he was a fan of all college football teams, but especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tom was a graduate of Central Technical Institute, Kansas, MO. He worked for Western Electric, and then owned and operated his own television and repair shops, McPherson TV Sales and Service, in Kansas City and Pandora, and Ottawa, OH. While located there, Tom was a member of many community and school organizations.

Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War having served in Korea and Germany, 1965-1967. He valued his army experiences, and was proud to have served, gaining a rich background in many other cultures.

Anyone who knew Tom was quickly aware of his dedication to family, his quick wit, and his love of nature. Tom was a great story-teller with an infectious laugh. He possessed a vast knowledge of many current and historical events. He loved his fishing trips with his friend, Rick Reider, his cabin in Canada, family vacations there, and boating. When confined to his bed, he enjoyed keeping track of the hummingbirds, cardinals, and wildlife out his window.

Preceding Tom in death, besides his parents, was his brother-in-law, Richard Gassen.

Besides Nancy, left to grieve his passing is his sister Annie McPherson (David Cook), his nephews Ranjit Sellars and Devendar Sellars, his sister Carol Gassen, his aunt Sharon McPherson, six step-children and seven step-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, friends, and extended family members.

Due to the situation with the coronavirus, a private service in honor of his life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of his family. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Delaware County Historical Society, Meeker Museum, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015.

Special thanks is given to the wonderful Hospice Team at OhioHealth, SourcePoint, and all who assisted him. Thanks also to his high school classmates who so generously kept in touch with encouraging words.

Arrangements were made by the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home.