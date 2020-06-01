Thomas A. Morrow
WEST MANSFIELD — Thomas A. Morrow, 75 of West Mansfield died unexpectedly Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born April 12, 1945 in Delaware to the late Robert Thomas and Rosa M. (Forrider) Morrow. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Morrow, Joseph Strohl, two sisters, Joanne Votaw, Roberta Miller, and a step-grandson. A lifelong farmer, he drove truck for Cuthburt Greenhouse in Marysville, and worked in construction for Umbaugh Construction in Delaware. A harness racing horse owner and trainer, he was a member of the USTA and OHHA. His most prized horse was Hidden Affair. He loved the outdoors and was an avid coon hunter. He was an avid supporter of the NRA and the Second Amendment. He was a kind and honest man. He is survived his wife, Carol Houser; two step-sons, Jacob (Stacie Newman) Coil Jr., Kenton; Floyd (Tonya) Coil, Columbus; two step-daughters, Yvonne (Matt King) Schmucker, Rushsylvania and Ellenna Houser, Rushsylvania; eight step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews: Brian Keith Miller, Sheila Wynn Miller, Tara Megan Palmer, Michael Wayne Votaw, Sandra Faith Votaw, Cindy Lynn Brown and David Allen Morrow. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the York Cemetery with Pastor Doug Thomas officiating. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Memorial gifts may be made to Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home PO Box 122 Richwood, Ohio 43344 to help the family with final expenses. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
