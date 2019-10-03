The most amazing man in the world has passed away. Thomas "Tom" A. Wetherell was born on a lucky day for all, Friday, July 13, 1928 and died on a beautiful fall day, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Born to Margaret (Hicks) and Thomas C. Wetherell at Highland Park Hospital in Wayne County, MI.

Tom served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the Supply Sergeant for his command. While in the Army he also played hockey. Tom being an excellent hockey player, he was a goalie for the Bay City Warriors, a minor league team that gave the Detroit Red Wings quite a work out when they practiced with them. Later he served as a statistician for the NHL at the Olympia arena in Detroit, MI. His wife, Fran, joked that their first child was almost born in that area!

Tom was a respected business man, the manager of PPG's automotive paint regional warehouses. Working for the company for 42 years he did stints in Detroit, MI and Minneapolis, MN before making his home in Delaware, OH. He retired at the age of 59.

After retiring Tom loved to play golf, he even had a few hole-in-ones. He also enjoyed going to Canada to fish, cruise with Fran to the Caribbean, and going to the casino. He was a member of the American Legion and called Bingo at the Elks.

We were given the gift of a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and best friend. God has now called him to be in heaven. This is hard, in fact the hardest thing any of his family has had to do. We are beyond blessed and grateful to have had so many wonderful years, happy times, life experiences and the love of this man. We are the close family we are today, because of him. He taught us to be strong, compassionate and kind. An amazing man we love with all our hearts and always will.

Left behind to carry on Tom's legacy is his beloved wife: Frances "Fran" of 65 years; his children: Pamela and Thomas; grandchildren: Christina, Katy, and Nicole; 3 great grandchildren: Tristan, Phoenix and Teigan.

Tom lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day he entered the world and the day he left. We encourage you to do the same.

If you feel the urge to spend money Tom would not want anyone to waste their money on flowers, instead do something together with you family enjoy them, love them, hug them!

Friends are invited to call between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a celebration of life following on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr, Delaware, OH.

