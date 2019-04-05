DELAWARE — Thomas Joseph Basbagill 79, of Delaware, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born April 20, 1939 in Delaware to Winfred (Emde) and Leo Basbagill. He graduated from St. Mary High School in 1957. He worked as a Meat Cutter for the former U.S. Store, Butcher Block, Cardinal Foods and Buehler's. He was a member of The Moose, Elks and St. Mary Catholic Church where he held a 4th Degree in the Knights Of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kristin, Kevin, and Kathleen Basbagill all of Delaware; granddaughter, Isabella Spraggins.

Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary Ellen, William and Leo Basbagill.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5-8PM with a Prayer Vigil at 4:15 PM at the Robinson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on Tuesday in St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary School.

